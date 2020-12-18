Nights of Lights: Colorful trees displayed in South Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This colorful display in South Anchorage can bring some extra light to your life during the dark wintertime.

The home at 12918 Hace Street near Old Seward Highway and Huffman Road has a yard full of trees lit up in different vibrant colors.

To celebrate the holidays and to help make difficult times brighter, we are featuring light displays near Anchorage this month. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a nighttime drive to take a holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

