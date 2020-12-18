Some municipal health workers receive COVID-19 vaccinations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, the Anchorage Health Department began administering doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to public health care workers. With the initial supplies being offered under federal allocations begin small, early rounds of inoculation through the municipality have been limited to nurses and doctors that will be involved in vaccine distributions, and select fire department and emergency service workers.

According to Health Department Director Heather Harris, it is likely that AHD’s initial allocation of doses for the month of December will not cover all of the eligible priority recipients that have been identified.

“We anticipate still being in the space of not having enough vaccines for the number of people who would like to receive it and might be eligible,” she said. “We anticipate being in that stage through December and potentially into January, is likely as well.”

While there is no set date by which the vaccine will become widely available to the public, Harris acknowledges that having a vaccine soon after the emergence of the virus is an impressive feat. She remains optimistic that this initial round is just a starting point, which will allow Anchorage to begin slowing the transmission rate and relieve the pressure that has been placed on our health care systems, statewide.

“From my experience so far, in working with those that are eligible and potentially getting that vaccine soon, there’s a lot of excitement — and a feeling that this is the start of a beacon of hope that’s on the horizon,” Harris said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.