Troopers searching for shooting suspect near Valley Country Store off Bogard Road in Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers and the Wasilla Police Department are searching for a man they say is a suspect in a shooting with law enforcement. The man is considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” according to a community alert.

Police and troopers are currently in the area of the Valley Country Store off Bogard Road. They say the man was seen heading into the surrounding area sometime around 5:15 p.m. and had a handgun.

The man is described as approximately 6 feet tall, thin and wearing a light green or grey jacket with a hood or hoodie underneath.

If seen, law enforcement says people should not approach him and call MATCOM dispatch immediately.

