2 more adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine reported in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday evening, Providence Alaska Medical Center reported that two caregivers experienced adverse reactions after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This brings the total adverse reactions reported in the state so far to five.

In a written statement, Providence said that both workers experienced mild symptoms that were not considered life-threatening. Citing federal patient privacy laws, the hospital did not offer any additional details.

Earlier this week, Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau and Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks reported a total of three health care workers who experienced adverse reactions to the vaccine.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

