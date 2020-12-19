495 COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Alaska Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 495 COVID-19 cases Friday.

Friday’s cases bring the total amount of resident and nonresident cases in the state to 43,352. Of the new cases, 485 were found in residents of multiple communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 198

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 59

Kodiak Island Borough: 17

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Denali Borough: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 92

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 64

North Slope Borough: 16

Haines Borough: 2

Juneau City and Bureau: 9

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 6

Wrangell City and Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 7

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Unknown: 1

Seven of the nonresident cases were listed as coming from unknown areas; two were found in the Aleutians West Census Area and one was found in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

No additional deaths were reported Friday, leaving the number of those who have died with the disease at 183, including one nonresident.

There have been at least 928 hospitalizations in the state. Currently, there are an additional 122 patients hospitalized with the virus and another eight who are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus.

Thirteen of those 130 patients are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicates there are only 31 adult intensive care unit beds available statewide.

