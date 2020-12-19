An up and down weather week ahead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As an area of low pressure moves through the Gulf of Alaska, Southcentral and Southeast will see another round of rain and snow. Anchorage and the Mat-Su could see some light snow starting early Saturday morning, about 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier snow is likely around the eastern Kenai Peninsula with a possibility of 1 to 7 inches of snow.

The Winter Storm Warning for the upper Lynn Canal, including Haines, Klukwan, Skagway and Dyea, continues until 5 a.m. Saturday. Another 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible overnight. Sea level areas will likely see the snow turn to rain overnight as southerly winds move in.

The next big system is expected to start moving through the Bering Sea on Sunday and impacting western Alaska by Monday. This could bring heavy snow to the west coast of the state. This system is also expected to bring a warm-up to the Anchorage area with daytime temperatures jumping into the mid-30s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.