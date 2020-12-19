Advertisement

Anchorage Parks and Recreation encourages use of multiuse trails

(KTUU)
By Taylar Perez
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As many Anchorage residents are itching to get outside during the pandemic, the Municipality of Anchorage Parks and Recreation maintenance crew is working hard to keep trails groomed.

“Out maintenance crew works super hard they aim to get out twice a week for sure but as conditions change, let’s say we have a big snowfall, they are out more often. They have been out three times this week because we have had some good snow coverage,” says Erin Kirkland, communications and engagement coordinator with Anchorage Parks and Rec.

The multiuse trails are available for the public to bike, nordic ski, skijor or just take a stroll on. Parks and Rec say they have a great relationship with the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage who maintains the “ski only” trails throughout town.

“As Anchorage residents, we are so blessed to have 11,000 acres of parkland at our disposal. I tell people all the time we are pretty lucky to have this right here especially during the pandemic,” says Kirkland.

