Both lanes of the Seward Highway shut down due to injury accident at mile 105
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is reporting a vehicle crash on the Seward Highway at mile 105. Both north and southbound lanes are closed at this time. APD reports this is a crash with injuries, but at this time the severity of the injuries is unknown.
We will continue to follow this crash.
