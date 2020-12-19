Advertisement

Both lanes of the Seward Highway shut down due to injury accident at mile 105

The name of the driver has not been released.
The name of the driver has not been released.
By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:02 PM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is reporting a vehicle crash on the Seward Highway at mile 105. Both north and southbound lanes are closed at this time. APD reports this is a crash with injuries, but at this time the severity of the injuries is unknown.

We will continue to follow this crash.

