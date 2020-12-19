Advertisement

DHSS reports 339 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

Total cases: 43,688
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.(Associated Press)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:40 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 339 COVID-19 cases and one death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Saturday’s cases bring the total amount of resident and nonresident cases in the state to 43,688. Of the new cases, 333 were found in residents of multiple communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 146
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 30
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 9
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 25
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 6
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 5
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 51
  • North Slope Borough: 10
  • Juneau City and Bureau: 5
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 38
  • Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 2

One additional death was reported Saturday, leaving the number of those who have died with the disease at 184, including one nonresident.

There have been at least 935 hospitalizations in the state. Currently, there are an additional 126 patients hospitalized with the virus and another eight who are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus.

Thirteen of those 126 patients are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicates there are only 27 adult intensive care unit beds available statewide.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid
2 more adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine reported in Alaska
2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
Police lights file graphic.
UPDATE: Suspect charged with attempted murder after officer involved shooting off Bogard Road in Wasilla
Fabio Berlusconi of Lomazzo, Italy, leaves the start line before the ceremonial start of the...
Iditarod unveils Gold Trail Loop for the 2021 race
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service shows the website...
‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens
Dr. Anne Zink administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow health care worker.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink receives and administers doses of COVID-19 vaccine
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
Employers can require COVID-19 vaccine, US says
Congress votes to avert government shutdown for now as Covid relief talks drag on.
COVID relief debated as government shutdown averted