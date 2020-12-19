DHSS reports 339 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 339 COVID-19 cases and one death related to COVID-19 on Saturday.

Saturday’s cases bring the total amount of resident and nonresident cases in the state to 43,688. Of the new cases, 333 were found in residents of multiple communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 146

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 30

Kodiak Island Borough: 9

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 25

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 6

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 5

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 51

North Slope Borough: 10

Juneau City and Bureau: 5

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 3

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Bethel Census Area: 38

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

One additional death was reported Saturday, leaving the number of those who have died with the disease at 184, including one nonresident.

There have been at least 935 hospitalizations in the state. Currently, there are an additional 126 patients hospitalized with the virus and another eight who are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus.

Thirteen of those 126 patients are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicates there are only 27 adult intensive care unit beds available statewide.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.