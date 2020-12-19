End the Year with Cheer: Bringing holiday cheer to a family in need with Salvation Army’s Adopt-a-Family program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source newsroom has been challenged to bring cheer to someone this holiday season. Content Managers Kortnie Horazdovsky and Gina Romero chose to sponsor a family through the Salvation Army of Alaska. Kortnie and Gina are both moms and know that 2020 has been hard on everyone in a pandemic.

“Parenting is hard even with a job, a spouse, and supportive family nearby,” Kortnie said. “I can’t imagine making it through 2020 missing any of those.”

Gina’s husband works a demanding job that often requires long hours, and working weekends, birthdays and holidays. She says that experience has given her a small glimpse of what it’s like to be a single parent.

Their adopted family consists of a mom and two young children. They shopped local as much as they could to bring smiles to the faces of mom and kids alike, and focused on toys the kids could play with together and use their imagination.

The Salvation Army’s program accepts nominations of families facing a crisis or emergency from partners at social service organizations, school programs and others.

“The mom was in tears, she was very grateful and very excited,” said Major Rachel Chouinard with the Salvation Army. “She was unsure how she was going to give her child a good Christmas.”

Learn more about the program here.

