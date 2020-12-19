Advertisement

End the Year with Cheer: Bringing holiday cheer to a family in need with Salvation Army’s Adopt-a-Family program

End the Year with Cheer with Alaska’s News Source
By Kortnie Horazdovsky
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska’s News Source newsroom has been challenged to bring cheer to someone this holiday season. Content Managers Kortnie Horazdovsky and Gina Romero chose to sponsor a family through the Salvation Army of Alaska. Kortnie and Gina are both moms and know that 2020 has been hard on everyone in a pandemic.

“Parenting is hard even with a job, a spouse, and supportive family nearby,” Kortnie said. “I can’t imagine making it through 2020 missing any of those.”

Gina’s husband works a demanding job that often requires long hours, and working weekends, birthdays and holidays. She says that experience has given her a small glimpse of what it’s like to be a single parent.

Their adopted family consists of a mom and two young children. They shopped local as much as they could to bring smiles to the faces of mom and kids alike, and focused on toys the kids could play with together and use their imagination.

The Salvation Army’s program accepts nominations of families facing a crisis or emergency from partners at social service organizations, school programs and others.

“The mom was in tears, she was very grateful and very excited,” said Major Rachel Chouinard with the Salvation Army. “She was unsure how she was going to give her child a good Christmas.”

Learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 person in custody after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Wednesday night
(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Police lights file graphic.
Suspect in custody after shooting near Valley Country Store off Bogard Road in Wasilla
2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
Alaska Airlines Plane
Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop routes from Anchorage to the Lower 48

Latest News

The home is very festive with multiple candy canes, three tall lit trees and undoubtedly...
Nights of Lights: A month of work for a festive yard
A hockey practice outdoors in Anchorage.
Anchorage youth hockey teams manage mandates to stay on the ice
Covid
2 more adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine reported in Alaska
KTUU
A holiday tradition with Daniella Rivera: Baking pulla, a Finnish sweet bread