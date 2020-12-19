Governor’s office compiling list of shovel-ready projects for a $300 million bond package proposal

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The governor’s office is compiling a list of shovel-ready projects for a bond package that will be introduced before the Legislature in January.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced last Friday that the bond package would be between $300 million and $350 million. If the Legislature passes the general obligation bond package, it would then need to be approved by voters.

The list of shovel-ready projects included in the package has not been made public yet and is still being finalized, said Ben Stevens, the governor’s chief of staff, on Thursday. Stevens told the Juneau Chamber of Commerce that it would cost the state roughly $26 million annually in debt service payments to pay down the cost of the bonds.

The goal of the package is to invest in infrastructure projects equally across Alaska to jumpstart the state economy and create jobs during a coronavirus-impacted economic slowdown. The Department of Labor and Workforce Development reported on Friday that Alaska’s November employment is down 7.4% compared to the same time last year.

The bond package is also intended to make up for anemic capital budgets over the past several years.

Several state lawmakers were interested in using bonds for infrastructure investment. House Speaker Bryce Edgmon, I-Dillingham, said last Friday that the difficulty would be deciding what should be in the package.

“The question of course is the package itself and getting it through the Legislature,” Edgmon added. “Everybody is going to want to put something into it and we’re going to have to make some tough choices.”

Nils Andreassen, the executive director of Alaska Municipal League, said that the organization supported the idea of a general obligation bond package but requested that local governments be part of designing it.

“I think it’s pretty universally true that the state has underfunded infrastructure for years, especially when it comes to school construction, major maintenance projects. That list continues to grow, and the state continues to not fund the majority of those projects,” Andreassen said.

In 2019, Alaska had a $1.87 billion backlog in deferred maintenance projects; the University of Alaska makes up over $1 billion from that backlog. Payments to school districts for school construction costs have also been shrunk over the past two years by the governor and the Legislature.

