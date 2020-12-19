Health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine administered by Carrs store pharmacists

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of health care workers received COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday in an unusual setting. The shots were administered by pharmacists from the Carrs store on West Dimond Boulevard in the mall where the grocery store is located.

Carrs Pharmacist Olga Brophy said the retailer was contacted by the State of Alaska COVID-19 Task Force which requested the clinic to make sure pre-selected health care workers could get the vaccine as soon as possible. Brophy said the request surprised them but they had the pharmacy staff to pull it off.

“I think that’s why they reached out, the actual connection occurred, because we have a large group, we have an opportunity, we have remote stores, so this will possibly expand after today.”

Many of the 65 people who signed up to receive the vaccine work in long-term care facilities with seniors.

Tammy Rose, administrator for Prestige Care, said she encouraged her staff to be vaccinated so that elderly residents who’ve been on lockdown could have more freedom.

“I think once everybody is vaccinated and we get this under control we’ll be able to open up our buildings again for the families to come and visit and see their loved ones,” she said. “And that’s important to me.”

Brophy said she hoped Carrs would eventually be able to offer the vaccine to the general public once the vaccine is more plentiful and the distribution is approved by the state.

