Iditarod unveils Gold Trail Loop for the 2021 race

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race announced Friday the new Gold Trail Loop for the 2021 race. This new loop will take the traditional southern route to the Iditarod checkpoint and through the mining ghost town of Flat before returning on the southern route.

The exact route is still being determined, according to Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach but is expected to be 860 miles. The new Gold Trail Loop will take mushers and their dog teams through the difficult Alaska Range twice, which has never been done before in the history of the race.

The announcement from the Iditarod Friday wrote that community leaders from the checkpoints that won’t be visited during the 2021 race are disappointed, but felt it was necessary for the health and safety of their residents.

Similar to sporting events across the world, the famous sled dog race has had to adapt its event due to the coronavirus pandemic and recently its prevention plan for the upcoming race. The plan outlines what mushers, volunteers and others have to do if they are going to participate in the upcoming race.

