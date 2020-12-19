Long lines, new rules still draws a large crowd for opening day at Alyeska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new ski season, with new rules, has started at Alyeska Resort.

Skiers don’t seem too fazed by the new rules as many just want to race downhill again.

“After nine months of not being able to do this, and after hiking for two months for my endurance, it’s great,” said skier Steve Kruse.

Last season ended March 18 because of the pandemic, about a month early. This season requires guests to have a mask before you head up the mountain, said Alyeska Spokesman Ben Napolitano.

But not just any mask will do.

“What we’re asking for is a multi-layered mask,” Napolitano said.

Ski masks are okay, as long as they don’t have vents.

A mask is not the only change, as the lifts operate under a new motto this season: arrive together, you should ride together.

“We will load the ski lift at threes and fours,” said Napolitano. “If you’re out free skiing, and you’re riding up with someone you don’t know, they’ll be loaded as twos or as a single.”

The message Alyeska wants to stress is ski well, be well.

Ski season is scheduled to wrap up on April 25.

Masks are also required inside all of the resort’s buildings and the tram.

