More snow and slippery roads

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow continues to fall around Anchorage and an additional 3 to 5 inches of accumulation is possible for a storm total of 5 to 8 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Anchorage until 6 p.m. Saturday. Slippery roads and poor visibility could make traveling difficult. Be cautious if you’re out on the roads.

The snow will drop off during the evening hours. Temperatures warm up on Tuesday and we expect a mix of rain and snow by then.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.