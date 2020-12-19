Nights of Lights: A month of work for a festive yard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A home in the Turnagain area is extra festive this year.

The home at 2601 Captain Cook Drive near Northern Lights Boulevard and Turnagain Street is festive with multiple candy canes, three tall, lit trees and, undoubtedly, thousands of lights of many different colors.

There’s even a candy cane holder so neighbors can stop by for an evening treat while out on a walk.

The yard also has other figures like Santa and a moose.

The couple who lives in the home say they have been busy since Halloween building the decorations.

Alaska’s News Source is featuring light displays near Anchorage this month. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a nighttime drive to take a holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

