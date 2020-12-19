Advertisement

Silvertip Maintenance Station to be reopened for rest of snow season

(KVLY)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:50 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday, the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities was directed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to reopen a maintenance station for the Seward and Sterling highways.

Silvertip Maintenance Station is to be reopened with the necessary equipment, personnel and resources to keep the highways cleared and maintained for the rest of the 2020-21 snow season, a release from the governor’s office says. The station closed in September 2019 due to a budget decrease.

“Public safety is and will be the highest priority of my administration. A crucial component in that pledge is keeping essential infrastructure, like our highways, in safe working order for the movement of residents, freight, and emergency services,” said Dunleavy in a prepared statement. “... With the opening of this maintenance station, we continue the pledge to making Alaska more connected and more secure.”

Within a day, Dunleavy responded to Sen. Peter Micciche’s letter to the governor, urging Dunleavy to reopen the station. Micciche cited dangerous conditions experienced on the highways which have caused missed appointments and traffic accidents for residents in the area.

In a response letter to Micciche, Dunleavy says how he looks forward to working with the Legislature and Micciche during the fiscal year 2022 budget cycle to work out a “long-term program for road maintenance on the Kenai Peninsula.”

