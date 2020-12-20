Advertisement

DHSS reports 185 new cases of COVID-19

180 residents and five nonresidents
(MGN Online)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:51 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reported 185 COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Sunday’s cases bring the total amount of resident and nonresident cases in the state to 43,871. Of the new cases, 180 were found in residents of multiple communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 110
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 8
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 11
  • North Slope Borough: 7
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 2
  • Juneau City and Bureau: 2
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Wrangell City and Borough: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 14

Since the pandemic started 184 have died with the disease, including one nonresident.

There have been at least 935 hospitalizations in the state. Currently, there are an additional 109 patients hospitalized with the virus and another six who are hospitalized and suspected to have the virus.

Thirteen of those 115 patients are on ventilators. The state’s coronavirus dashboard indicates there are only 38 adult intensive care unit beds available statewide.

