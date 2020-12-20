Dr. Zink says two out of six nationwide cases of anaphylactic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine were in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Anne Zink said on Facebook today that the U.S. has seen six cases of anaphylactic reactions to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. She says out of those, two were in Alaska. She also said all cases recovered quickly.

While Alaska has had five reported reactions total, only two of those were considered anaphylaxis. She says a total of just more than 272,000 people have been vaccinated in the U.S.

Read more here: 2 more adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine reported in Alaska

