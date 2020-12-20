Advertisement

Great Northwest Athletic Conference will not have a basketball season after eight teams opt-out

(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:19 PM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced it will not be having a 2020-21 conference season for men’s and women’s basketball after eight of the leagues ten university’s opted-out.

In December, Alaska-Fairbanks and Seattle Pacific decided to opt-out due to health and safety concerns. This came after six schools in November decided to not participate in the conference basketball season including Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington, Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington.

The GNAC Management Council and CEO Board is still working on a decision for spring sports and suspended fall sports. That decision will impact the Seawolf outdoor track and field season along with volleyball which got pushed back to the spring after it was suspended this fall.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seward Highway mile 105
UPDATE: Lanes back open after deadly crash on the Seward Highway
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Suspect dead, four APD officers on leave, following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
Covid
2 more adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine reported in Alaska
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Zink says two out of six nationwide cases of anaphylactic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine were in Alaska
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
DHSS reports 339 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

Latest News

DHSS reports 185 new cases of COVID-19
South Terminal Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
UPDATE: Suspect’s name released after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Suspect dead, four APD officers on leave, following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
Solstice race gives local skiers a chance to race again
Solstice race gives local skiers a chance to race again