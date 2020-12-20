Great Northwest Athletic Conference will not have a basketball season after eight teams opt-out

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced it will not be having a 2020-21 conference season for men’s and women’s basketball after eight of the leagues ten university’s opted-out.

In December, Alaska-Fairbanks and Seattle Pacific decided to opt-out due to health and safety concerns. This came after six schools in November decided to not participate in the conference basketball season including Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington, Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington.

The GNAC Management Council and CEO Board is still working on a decision for spring sports and suspended fall sports. That decision will impact the Seawolf outdoor track and field season along with volleyball which got pushed back to the spring after it was suspended this fall.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.