Nights of Lights: A colorful South Anchorage yard

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this Saturday before Christmas, we take you to the Abbott Loop Area with the hopes of brightening your day as part of our Nights of Lights series.

This decked-out home is near Lake Otis Parkway and Abbott Road at 9150 Seal Point Circle.

It is lit with bright colors, a tree full of lights, a bright snowman and an entryway lined in red.

Alaska’s News Source is featuring light displays around Anchorage this December. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a nighttime holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

