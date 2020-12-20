Advertisement

Nights of Lights: A colorful South Anchorage yard

By Makayla Clark
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:49 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On this Saturday before Christmas, we take you to the Abbott Loop Area with the hopes of brightening your day as part of our Nights of Lights series.

This decked-out home is near Lake Otis Parkway and Abbott Road at 9150 Seal Point Circle.

It is lit with bright colors, a tree full of lights, a bright snowman and an entryway lined in red.

Alaska’s News Source is featuring light displays around Anchorage this December. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a nighttime holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covid
2 more adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine reported in Alaska
Seward Highway mile 105
UPDATE: Lanes back open after deadly crash on the Seward Highway
Police lights file graphic.
UPDATE: Suspect charged with attempted murder after officer involved shooting off Bogard Road in Wasilla
2nd likely anaphylactic reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska reported in Fairbanks
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
DHSS reports 339 new COVID-19 cases and one new death

Latest News

Salvation Army Donations For Holiday Season
Salvation Army to continue full-day After School Program in new year
Seward Highway mile 105
UPDATE: Lanes back open after deadly crash on the Seward Highway
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
DHSS reports 339 new COVID-19 cases and one new death
Dr. Anne Zink administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a fellow health care worker.
Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink receives and administers doses of COVID-19 vaccine