Salvation Army to continue full-day After School Program in new year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After taking a bit of a “nosedive” when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Salvation Army’s After School Program will return in the new year.

Starting Jan. 4, the program will be opened to youth ages 5-12 for a full day. The program is equipped to have up to 30 children involved.

When the pandemic hit, the program was adjusted to comply with new emergency order guidelines. In September, school went back into session and the program was only offered from 1-6 p.m. Salvation Army Officer, Maj. Rachel Chouinard, said since there’s such a need now for child care and social interactions, they’re bringing back the full day hours of 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.

The program will be in-person at the Anchorage Corps Community Center, allowing children to burn some energy by running around the gym and playing with others.

“We wanna make sure the community knows that we are here. We consider it our ministry, it’s our mission, we are city licensed and ... we have highly-qualified staff to have fun with the kids, tutor them, give them program, crafts, art, all that good stuff,” Chouinard said.

The program started several years ago serving the community in the Anchorage area.

“We accept child care assistance, offer sibling discounts and scholarships; so we want to make it possible for families to attend,” Chouinard said.

Masks and face shields, as well as other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, will be required for participants.

To learn more, visit Anchorage Salvation Army’s website.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.