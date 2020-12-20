Advertisement

Snow ends but the next big storm is moving into the west

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:29 PM AKST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow will end Saturday night around the Anchorage area after totals ranging from 3.3 to 6 inches were reported earlier in the day. Snow totals around Sterling came in at 4 to 7 inches. A small front will swing through Southcentral on Sunday and bring the chance of snow in Anchorage and the Valleys later in the day. Rain and snow expected in the central and northern Panhandle on Sunday.

A large storm is moving into the Bering Sea starting Saturday night and move into the central Bering Sea by Monday. The West Coast of Alaska is expecting the impact of this storm on Monday and Tuesday. Blizzard conditions are possible for St. Lawrence Island, the Bering Strait and the Western Caps. Expect snow totals from 4 to 8 inches with the heaviest amounts around the Nulato Hills ad Bendeleben Mountains.

This same system will swing a front through the gulf and into Southcentral and Southeast. Warmer temperatures are expected in the mid 30s to low 40s across Southcentral with rain and snow likely.

