Suspect dead, four APD officers on leave, following early morning shooting in East Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -A suspect is dead, and four Anchorage Police officers are on four days of administrative leave following an early morning shooting in the area of Russian Jack Springs Park.

“The suspect ignored officers’ commands to surrender,” said Police Chief Justin Doll during a Sunday morning news conference at Police Headquarters. “Ultimately, four officers fired their weapons.”

Doll said it all started around midnight when Dispatch received a report of a stolen car in the area Bragaw Street and Debarr Road. The registered owner of a Chevrolet Tahoe followed it on Pine Street. Officers eventually found the SUV abandoned in the 4600 block of Reka Drive. Officers set up a perimeter and requested a K-9 Unit to assist with the search.

Officers located the suspect in a wooded area near Russian Jack Park. The suspect ignored officers’ commands to surrender and the K-9 was deployed. The K-9 made contact with the suspect, and four officers fired their weapons. Initial reports indicate the suspect was armed with a gun. As the officers went to render aid, they found him dead. No one else was injured during the incident.

“It’s really important to me that APD releases as much information as we have right away,” Doll said. “Because all of these questions are going to be out in the community, even though the information is not complete.”

Doll also said it’s not clear if the suspect knew the car owner, or if he had prior arrests.

The suspect’s name will be released once his family has been notified.

Per policy, the state’s Office of Special Prosecutions (OSP) will review the officers’ use of force and determine whether officers should have fired. Once that has been completed, APD Internal Affairs will review the officers’ actions to confirm whether or not there was any violation of policy. Their names will be released publicly 72 hours after the incident.

Once OSP has completed their investigation, their findings will be available for the public to review.

