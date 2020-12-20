Advertisement

UPDATE: Suspect’s name released after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport

Eduardo Garcia could receive up to five years in prison, and be fined up to $50,000
By Dave Leval
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:07 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A California man remains jailed over the weekend in connection with this week’s bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Airport police evacuated the south terminal late Wednesday night for about three hours after they found the suspicious bag. Eduardo Garcia appeared at his arraignment on Saturday.

Charging documents claim the 31-year-old flew to Anchorage to quote: “blow up the building.”

Airport police say they received three 911 calls. Garcia said he planted the device in a suitcase near the elevator closest to the Alaska Airlines ticket counter. When police found Garcia, he then described to them how he built the device.

The anchorage police bomb squad arrived and rendered it safe. A department spokesman declined to say whether Garcia actually had a bomb with him, and referred us to the district attorney’s office.

Garcia could receive up to five years in prison, and be fined up to $50,000. Court records show Garcia is a convicted felon and wanted in California on a grand theft auto charge.

Next hearing set for February 25, 2021.

Original story:

Authorities are holding one man in custody after they claim he called in a bomb threat Wednesday Night that forced the evacuation of the South Terminal.

“When you get ready to go, you’re ready to go,” said Shellie Wilson.

Airport Police ordered her and others out of the building after they received the threat around 9 p.m.

“I’ve got to go from here to Seattle, Seattle to Atlanta, Atlanta to Northwest Arkansas, then drive to Missouri to go home,” Wilson said.

An airport spokesperson said police found the suspicious bag in the Alaska Airlines ticket lobby. They arrested the suspect a short time later.

Passengers returned inside the terminal just after midnight after airport bomb squad members ruled the suspicious device not to be a threat

“You get just a little bit of information, that’s all you have to work with,” said Kaitlyn Muratet of Tulsa, OK, one of many passengers forced to evacuate. “We just tried to be patient and work with everyone around us.”

“It’s 2020 man, anything goes,” said Houston’s Dave Porter. “That’s just the way this year’s been. Nothing shocks me anymore.”

Many passengers left a little later than expected but they know it could have been much worse.

Investigators have not released the suspect’s name, as the investigation continues.

They have charged him with terroristic threatening, and misconduct involving a controlled substance.

Airport Police reported no injuries.

