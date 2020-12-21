152 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 152 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska Monday. Of those cases, two were reported in nonresidents with one in Anchorage and the other in an unknown location.

The new cases bring the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 44,023. No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the state total of deaths at 183 residents and one nonresident.

Almost all regions of Alaska are at a high alert level for having more than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last two weeks. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has the highest rate with 154.74 cases per 100,000; the Southwest Region is in second is 80.3 cases and the Municipality of Anchorage has 68.63 cases. The statewide average is currently 61.26 cases per 100,000.

Since the pandemic began, 937 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 107 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another four are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 13 are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard for hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 479 inpatient beds and 39 ICU beds available in the state.

A total of 1,200,977 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 87

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 9

Kodiak Island Borough: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 13

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 10

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 1

Juneau City and Bureau: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 14

Bethel Census Area: 8

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

