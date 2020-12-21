After 10 years in business, Table 6 in Midtown closes its doors for good

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Late last month, the owner of Table 6 made the tough decision to close the restaurant down permanently. On Sunday morning, owner Alex Perez stood behind an empty bar - Most of his restaurant’s dining area and kitchen space have already been gutted.

Some of the equipment will be sold, but Perez told Alaska’s News Source that he has moved a lot of it over to the Haute Quarter Grill - his second restaurant, which is located in the heart of Downtown Anchorage. Facing a month-long stretch of tightened COVID-19 restrictions, Perez says it came down to making sure that at least one of his restaurants survives the pandemic.

“Since March, we have been seeing the decline of our revenue and it’s difficult to run restaurants,” he said.

According to Perez, the policies put into effect by the leadership of the Municipality of Anchorage have “singled out” restaurants and bars. Early in the pandemic, he worked hard to keep his full staff employed, and paid his entire staff a week of wages, even after they were forced to shut down temporarily. In October, Perez says his businesses began to “hemorrhage” money. Now, the closure of Table 6 will impact roughly 50 families as Perez is forced to cut staff.

“If this is a tipping point, I hope it is ... There are a tremendous amount of great small business owners in this city. All of us have felt the brunt of this,” he said. “I know other small business owners that are close to making the same decision, and I hope that they can survive it.”

Perez told Alaska’s News Source that he wants the assembly, the mayor’s office and the governor to take note of the fact that many businesses are suffering under similar circumstances, and that additional resources are needed to ensure that they can last through the end of the pandemic.

“There are thousands of people walking through large box stores, everyday ... Every hour, there are more people walking through these big box stores than 5-10 restaurants, combined,” Perez said.

