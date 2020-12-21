Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When Governor Mike Dunleavy unveiled his proposed budget for FY2020 on Dec.11, he called for Permanent Fund dividend payments of nearly $5000.

“...So that we can give assurances to Alaskans that they’ll have money in their pockets, to pay for things that they haven’t been able to pay for,” the governor said during a Dec. 11 press conference. “Especially the many Alaskans that were laid off, or had their work days or work weeks shortened.”

Since then, economists have been considering the impact that a PFD payout of $5000 might have on our struggling economy. They say it’s a sorely needed stimulus, but overdrawing the Permanent Fund could set back its earnings for years to come.

It’s a two-sided argument, according to Mouchine Guettabi - an economist with the Institute of Social & Economic Research at UAA.

“There is absolutely a cost to drawing money from the fund; however, there is also a cost to not ‘intervening’ in the economy and stabilizing economic activity,” Guettabi said.

Lawmakers will have to perform a balancing act, between short term relief and long term stability, but the complications caused by permanent impacts like business closures and home foreclosures will make it much harder for Alaska’s economy to rebound once the pandemic ends.

Nolan Klouda, the Director of UAA’s Center for Economic Development says that instead of direct cash payment, a more targeted relief option might also be available to the state.

“We don’t know how much of the PFD checks that people get really do get spent locally, as opposed to with Amazon or online purchases that don’t really do anything particularly for Alaska’s economy,” Klouda said.

According to the latest numbers available on the Permanent Fund Corporation’s web page, the fund’s total value was at just under $70 billion at the end of November. The spendable portion of that fund, known as the Earnings Reserve Account, contained $7.1 billion.

