End the Year with Cheer: Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program puts presents under the tree

Salvation Army Angel Tree ornament on a Christmas tree.
Salvation Army Angel Tree ornament on a Christmas tree.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 8:20 AM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A gift under the tree is a special experience that every child deserves to have, and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program makes it happen every year. I decided to End my Year with Cheer and purchase a lightsaber for a child on the Angel Tree.

“Individuals will go pick a specific child off the tree and shop for a toy for that child and bring it back to us,” Salvation Army Alaska Divisional Commander Major John John Brackenbury shared. “We will ensure that child gets that toy for the holiday season.”

Local businesses also help the Salvation Army and put an Angel Tree in their lobby for employees to select a child, purchase a new toy and put it under the tree so a child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.

The Salvation Army no longer accepts Angel Tree gifts and has started to distribute presents to make sure they make it in time for Christmas. Even though the Angel Tree program is over, you can make an online donation to the Salvation Army to help them Rescue Christmas due to there being fewer red kettles, fewer donations and more need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

