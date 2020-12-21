Advertisement

Giant red mailbox ensures Christmas wishes go straight to Santa

By Kristen Durand
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:18 AM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Writing a wish list for Santa is part of the magic of Christmas. For kids here in Anchorage, there’s a way to ensure the letter gets directly to Santa and his elves.

In the middle of Midtown Mall sits a giant red mailbox. Santa Dan Bale reads the letters every day.

“We’ve got elves local who take care of all the mail that’s dropped into Santa’s mailbox and we send you an emailed response,” said Santa.

It’s a new addition to a year’s long tradition at the Midtown Mall.

“I have many friends that come see me over and over,” said Santa. “I have parents that have had children, that have had their children, and they’ve all been on my knee.”

Of course, this year is a bit different. Masks must be worn inside the mall, and Santa is sitting behind a plexiglass wall in an effort to slow the spread COVID-19.

“It’s been a hard road for everybody, and I really really have a positive outlook for next year,” said Santa.

You can still take socially distanced photos with Santa and drop off your letter at the Midtown Mall until Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Suspect dead, four APD officers on leave, following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
South Terminal Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
UPDATE: Suspect’s name released after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Seward Highway mile 105
UPDATE: Lanes back open after deadly crash on the Seward Highway

Latest News

Bring Back the Light Initiative at the Covenant House
Nights of Lights: Bring Back the Light Initiative at the Covenant House
Table 6 owner Alex Perez sits behind the bar at his now empty restaurant, which closed this...
After 10 years in business, Table 6 in Midtown closes its doors for good
Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health