Giant red mailbox ensures Christmas wishes go straight to Santa

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Writing a wish list for Santa is part of the magic of Christmas. For kids here in Anchorage, there’s a way to ensure the letter gets directly to Santa and his elves.

In the middle of Midtown Mall sits a giant red mailbox. Santa Dan Bale reads the letters every day.

“We’ve got elves local who take care of all the mail that’s dropped into Santa’s mailbox and we send you an emailed response,” said Santa.

It’s a new addition to a year’s long tradition at the Midtown Mall.

“I have many friends that come see me over and over,” said Santa. “I have parents that have had children, that have had their children, and they’ve all been on my knee.”

Of course, this year is a bit different. Masks must be worn inside the mall, and Santa is sitting behind a plexiglass wall in an effort to slow the spread COVID-19.

“It’s been a hard road for everybody, and I really really have a positive outlook for next year,” said Santa.

You can still take socially distanced photos with Santa and drop off your letter at the Midtown Mall until Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

