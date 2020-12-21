Light snow possible into Monday afternoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow occurred through the overnight hours, with many locations picking up an additional inch to 2 inches of snow. Once the snow tapered off, temperatures climbed into the upper 20s, as winds picked up out of the southeast. This was short-lived, with most spots already seeing a brief dip in temperatures.

Moisture moving up the inlet will bring the potential for minor snowfall accumulation into the afternoon hours, but not much snow is expected. A change is underway though, that will bring significant impacts overnight into Tuesday. This comes ahead of a strong Bering Storm Low that will bring high winds, blizzard conditions, and rising temperatures over the next 24 hours.

Ahead of the storm, multiple weather advisories have been issued. The greatest impacts from this storm will be felt on the Eastern Kenai, where whiteout conditions and several feet of snow can be expected. As the storm moves in overnight, we can expect winds to pick up speed. The highest winds in Anchorage will likely be up to 60 mph, with even higher winds along Turnagain Arm and the Anchorage Hillside. It’s here where winds could gust as high as 115 mph. Power outages will occur and high profile vehicles will be dangerous to drive in.

Temperatures into Tuesday will warm to near 40 degrees, with a wintry mix expected for Anchorage and slick road conditions. As the storm moves to the east, it will also bring high winds and a winter storm to parts of Southeast.

Have a safe Monday!

