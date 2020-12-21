Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Bring Back the Light Initiative at the Covenant House

By Makayla Clark
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:48 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are hoping to bring some light to your life as part of out Nights of Lights series Sunday, but in a different way than we have been over the past month.

Sunday evening, as part of the Department of Health and Social Services’ Bring Back the Light Initiative, the Covenant House lit candles representing each of the 200 youth who are currently safe in the organizations care.

“I think it’s just a powerful, symbolic message to the community of solidarity really with our young people. And we just want to highlight their resilience,” Jason Hahn, the Covenant House chief operating officer said. “I think this is a tough time for everyone, but being a homeless young person in the time of a pandemic is particularly hard.”

The Bring Back the Light Initiative was started by DHSS to show there’s a light at the end of the tunnel amid a time of darkness in the winter and during the pandemic. DHSS is encouraging everyone to participate in their own way to represent brighter days to come. This could by lighting a candle, shining a flashlight or even using a lantern.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Suspect dead, four APD officers on leave, following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
Seward Highway mile 105
UPDATE: Lanes back open after deadly crash on the Seward Highway
Covid
2 more adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccine reported in Alaska
Vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Zink says two out of six nationwide cases of anaphylactic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine were in Alaska
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected

Latest News

Table 6 owner Alex Perez sits behind the bar at his now empty restaurant, which closed this...
After 10 years in business, Table 6 in Midtown closes its doors for good
Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected