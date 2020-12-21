Nights of Lights: Bring Back the Light Initiative at the Covenant House

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are hoping to bring some light to your life as part of out Nights of Lights series Sunday, but in a different way than we have been over the past month.

Sunday evening, as part of the Department of Health and Social Services’ Bring Back the Light Initiative, the Covenant House lit candles representing each of the 200 youth who are currently safe in the organizations care.

“I think it’s just a powerful, symbolic message to the community of solidarity really with our young people. And we just want to highlight their resilience,” Jason Hahn, the Covenant House chief operating officer said. “I think this is a tough time for everyone, but being a homeless young person in the time of a pandemic is particularly hard.”

The Bring Back the Light Initiative was started by DHSS to show there’s a light at the end of the tunnel amid a time of darkness in the winter and during the pandemic. DHSS is encouraging everyone to participate in their own way to represent brighter days to come. This could by lighting a candle, shining a flashlight or even using a lantern.

