Advertisement

Paraglider dressed as Santa rescued from California power lines

By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:25 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It is a sight no one wants to see: “Santa” tangled up, no sleigh and no snow.

The man, who was dressed as Santa, was paragliding when he hit a power pole.

“We’re just really blown away! This is like the biggest news we get in Rio Linda,” Marissa Berghorst said.

The man typically comes down chimneys this time of year.

“We see him flying around all of the time. It’s like some kind of go-kart with a parachute on top of it,” Crystal Kennedy said.

The jolly St. Nick traded in Rudolph for this aircraft and was just trying to spread some holiday cheer.

“He was actually just flying over here to drop off some candy canes for the kids. And that’s when he experienced engine problems. I guess he thought he couldn’t make it back to the airport, but it happens,” Kennedy said.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the Santa is going to be OK.

People got a jolt of joy knowing Santa will be able to take flight again after his entanglement with power lines.

“A big relief. He’s going to be able to get all of the presents anywhere. So it’s a good day,” Berghorst said.

Copyright 2020 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Suspect dead, four APD officers on leave, following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
South Terminal Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
UPDATE: Suspect’s name released after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Seward Highway mile 105
UPDATE: Lanes back open after deadly crash on the Seward Highway

Latest News

An individual dressed as Santa landed in power lines after a paragliding mishap.
Dressed as Santa, paraglider gets stuck in California power lines
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill, including stimulus checks
There are 2,310 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Authorities on Monday were holding a U.S. Army soldier in the death of a fellow soldier from...
Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held