Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Christmas week is shaping up to be extremely active across the state, as a very strong storm in the Bering Sea will bring a multitude of impacts from Southwest Alaska to Southeast.

Ahead of the storm, numerous winter alerts have been issued, with the greatest concern being hurricane-force winds and blizzard conditions.

The powerful storm in the Bering Sea is already being felt across Southwest Alaska, as a frontal boundary associated with it moves inland. While the storm is expected to weaken by the middle of the week, it will do so by expending all of its energy through high winds, heavy snow, rapidly warming temperatures and blizzard conditions.

The impacts will be highest overnight Monday into early Tuesday, as winds are expected to strengthen through the passes creating whiteout conditions and dangerous travel for the Tuesday morning commute.

The reach of this storm will be felt as far north as Utqiagvik, where temperatures are expected to climb 25 to 35 degrees through the middle of the week.

Southwest and West Alaska

The frontal boundary associated with the storm will quickly move inland through Monday afternoon. As it does, winds can be expected to gusts anywhere from 35 to 65 mph. In areas with the highest winds, blowing and drifting snow is likely.

Accompanying the winds will be a broad area of heavy snow. The snow is expected to increase in intensity as it moves ashore and comes in contact with the mountains in west Alaska. This will lead to higher snowfall totals for those along and east of the mountains, where upwards of a foot of snow is possible.

Lower amounts will be seen for coastal regions, where 3 to 7 inches of snow looks likely. Although lower accumulation is expected for coastal regions, blowing snow will greatly reduce visibility.

As the strong east to southeasterly winds increase in intensity, a back and forth transition of rain and snow will continue into Tuesday. Overall, the greatest impacts from this storm will be felt into Monday night for the region.

Watches and warnings

Blizzard Warning

St. Lawrence Island & Bering Strait Coast (Until 9 p.m. Tuesday) - Snow accumulation up to 5 inches and gusts up to 65 mph

Yukon Delta (Until 9 p.m. Tuesday) - Snow accumulation up to 4 inches and gusts up to 50 mph

Winter Storm Warning

Southern Seward Peninsula Coast (6 p.m. Monday - 12 a.m. Wednesday) - Snow accumulation up to 4 inches and gusts up to 55 mph

Eastern Norton Sound & Nulato Hills (3 p.m. Monday - 9 p.m. Tuesday) - Snow accumulation up to 3 inches, light glaze of ice, and gusts up to 65 mph

Lower Yukon Valley (3 p.m. Monday - 9 p.m. Tuesday) - Snow accumulations up to 10 inches, light glaze of ice, and gusts up to 50 mph

Winter Storm Watch

Baldwin Peninsula & Selawik Valley (12 a.m. Tuesday - 12 a.m. Wednesday) - Snow accumulation up to 2 inches and gusts to 55 mph

Norther & Interior Seward Peninsula (12 a.m. Tuesday - 12 a.m. Wednesday) - Snow accumulation up to 5 inches and gusts to 50 mph

Southcentral Alaska

Southcentral will see some of the greatest impacts from this storm. While winds are on the calmer side for Monday, activity is expected to greatly increase by the night.

As the front drifts through Mainland Alaska, our winds will shift out of the East and ramp up into Tuesday morning. As the winds funnel through the passes and over the Chugach/Kenai Mountains we’ll easily see winds over 75 mph.

The most intense winds will be felt after midnight and last through sunrise, with frequent power outages, whiteout conditions, and blowing debris likely. Winds will be the highest along the Turnagain Arm and higher elevations, including the Anchorage Hillside and through gaps in the mountains.

As the winds ramp up overnight out of the east, those along Turnagain Arm, Portage Valley and higher elevations could see winds gusting upwards of 115 mph. These winds will also gusts upwards of 100 mph for those on the Anchorage Hillside.

With winds coming out of the east, this will create strong mountain waves, which will allow for some of that wind to spill into the Anchorage Bowl. While the winds won’t be as strong, it’s possible that winds could gusts 40 to 60 mph. Additionally, as the mountain waves get cut off turbulence will be very strong in the atmosphere and can lead to damage to aircraft and downed trees in higher elevations.

Wind gusts will be highest along the hillside, with winds in the Anchorage Bowl as high as 60 mph (KTUU)

The valley will also see gusty winds, as the winds will increase through the river valleys. While the winds likely will only gusts 50 to 60 mph, the impacts will still be seen in the form of blowing snow and loose objects that aren’t secured blowing around. If you’re going to be driving along the Glenn Highway Tuesday morning, be cautious on the roads as you drive along the mountain gaps you could encounter high winds.

The high winds will extend onto the Kenai, where winds could gusts as high as 90 mph along the Seward Highway. This along with the heavy snow will create blizzard conditions for the region. Needless to say, travel will be exceptionally difficult not only on the Kenai, but for much of Southcentral. The winds will also be felt as far as Cordova, where hurricane-force winds are possible through the evening hours Tuesday.

Accompanying the wind will be rapidly warming temperatures. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing overnight and top out near 40 degrees. Some spots will likely see temperatures warm into the mid-40s.

This will lead to very slick roads from the recent rain and add an additional threat while driving. With warmer temperatures moving in, many areas will see a changeover to a wintry mix/cold rain. With surface temperatures seeing several temperatures below freezing, this will lead to freezing rain in some areas.

The only exception will be across the Seward Highway north of Seward, where enough cold air should remain in place that more snow can be expected. It’s here where anywhere from 1 to 4 feet of snow is possible, with localized heavier amounts. As a result of this a blizzard warning has been issued.

The Eastern Kenai Peninsula will see the worst of this storm, as several feet of snow, warming temperatures, strong winds will make travel difficult with an added threat of avalanches in the region.

As a low moves up the Cook Inlet and into the Susitna Valley, winds will die down and wrap around out of the north. This will open the door for colder air to spill into Southcentral. Areas that were warm and seeing a rain/snow mix will once again transition back to snow, which could be heavy at times, and create very slick roads once more.

While the amount of snow will greatly depend on the track of the low, the heaviest snow looks to be fixated from the Western Kenai Peninsula into the Susitna Valley.

Watches and warnings

High Wind Warning

Anchorage (9 p.m. Monday - 6 p.m. Tuesday) - East winds 60 to 80 mph, with peak wind gusts up to 115 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations

Portage Valley & Eastern Turnagain Arm (9 p.m. Monday - 6 p.m. Tuesday) - East winds 40 to 60 mph, with peak wind gusts to 90 mph

Blizzard Warning

Along the Seward Highway north of Seward, Moose Pass, Turnagain Pass & Portage Valley (9 p.m. Monday - 12 p.m. Tuesday) - Snow accumulations up to 3 feet and winds gusting up to 90 mph

High Wind Watch

Cordova (3 p.m. Tuesday - 5 a.m. Wednesday) - East winds 35 to 50 mph, with peak wind gusts to 75 mph

Southeast Alaska

Initially, light snow will be falling across parts of the panhandle by Monday evening into Tuesday. As the strong low moves toward Southeast, it will bring warmer temperatures and high winds. This will yield a changeover to a wintry mix and eventually rain for some areas.

The biggest threat will come in the form of winds, as the region will see gusty winds of 40 to 60 mph. With recent heavy rain, this will also pose a threat for potential avalanche and landslides. High winds are set to reach the area as soon as Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, so expect the changeover to rain to be gradual.

While periods of heavy rain can be expected, colder air looks to remain in place along Lynn Canal, it’s here where a winter storm watch has been issued where 7 to 14 inches of snow is likely to occur.

Watches and warnings

High Wind Watch

Sitka, Yakutat, Port Alexander, Elfin Cove & Pelican (6 p.m. Tuesday - 6 a.m. Wednesday) - Southeast winds gusting to 60 mph

Juneau (6 p.m. Tuesday - 9 a.m. Wednesday) - Southeast winds gusting to 60 mph

Winter Storm Watch

Haines Highway, West of Haines & The Klondike Highway above 1000′ (3 p.m. Tuesday - 9 a.m. Wednesday) - Snow accumulation up to 14 inches and gusts to 40 mph

Interior Alaska

As the front moves inland, Chinook winds will develop. High winds warnings are already in place for the Alaska Range, where winds could gusts up to 75 mph.

As this winds spill over the Alaska range, temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 20s. The winds will keep most locations on the drier side north of the Alaska range, but some light snow showers will occur.

This strong southerly push of winds will also lead to warmer conditions eventually arriving along the Slope by the middle of the week.

Watches and warnings

High Wind Warning

Along the Richardson Highway South of Delta Junction & Denali (3 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Wednesday) - Gusts to 75 mph

Along the Alaska Range (3 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Wednesday) - Gusts to 70 mph

Wind Advisory

Deltana & Tanana Flats (6 p.m. Monday - 6 a.m. Wednesday) - Gusts to 60 mph

Aleutians

With the low to the north of the Aleutians, colder air is spilling in on the backside. This will yield snow for a large portion of the Aleutians through the middle of the week.

The biggest impacts will come in the form of winds which will be out of the north and west up to 50 mph. While the impacts will be lower for the Aleutian chain, breezy winds out of the north and west could briefly reduce visibility in areas that see snow accumulation.

All in all, the next 24 to 48 hours will bring a multitude of impacts across the state. While the greatest will be seen and felt in Southcentral, this storm will have a large reach. Make sure to stay tuned to Alaska’s Weather Source for up to date information as this storm moves through the region.

Multiple alerts are in place from the Slope extending as far as Southeast Alaska (KTUU)

Additional watches and warnings

Winter Storm Watch

Chukchi Sea Coast (12 a.m. Tuesday - 12 a.m. Wednesday) - Snow accumulation up to 2 inches and gusts to 40 mph

Wind Chill Advisory

Upper Kobuk & Noatak Valleys (Until 9 p.m. Monday) - Wind chills near -45 degrees

Western Arctic Coast (Until 6 p.m. Wednesday) - Wind chills to -55 degrees and gusts to 45 mph

Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast & North of Sagwon (3 p.m. Monday - 12 p.m. Tuesday) - Wind chills to -60 degrees

Western Beaufort Sea Coast (6 p.m. Monday - 12 p.m. Tuesday) - Wind chills to -60 degrees

Northern Arctic Coast (9 p.m. Monday - 12 p.m. Tuesday) - Wind chills to -55 degrees

