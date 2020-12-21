Winter solstice: Daylight will increase starting Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While we tend to refer to the day as the solstice, it is actually a moment in time. Winter solstice occurred at 1:02 a.m. Monday on mainland Alaska, 12:02 a.m. for the western Aleutians. The solstice occurs at the moment when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn.

Solstice means “sun stands still” and the winter solstice can occur anywhere between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23. Having a solstice on Dec. 23 is rare; the last time a winter solstice occurred on Dec. 23 was in 1903 and it won’t happen again until 2303.

Anchorage will gain 12 seconds of daylight starting Tuesday.

