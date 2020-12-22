10 deaths, 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 10 more people with COVID-19 have died in Alaska. The additional deaths bring the state total of deaths to 193 residents and one nonresident as of Tuesday.

DHSS is also reporting 429 new COVID-19 cases; three of these cases were reported in nonresidents located in Anchorage. The new cases bring the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 44,463.

Since the pandemic began, 948 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 103 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and another six are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 13 are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard for hospital capacity lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 461 inpatient beds and 41 ICU beds available in the state.

A total of 1,215,282 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested for the virus.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 204

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23

Kodiak Island Borough: 27

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 17

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 105

North Slope Borough: 3

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 18

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 20

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

