Advertisement

Can the country test out of the pandemic?

By Kyle Midura
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:36 AM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In a matter of weeks, you could test yourself for coronavirus at home and have results in minutes. But, some leading experts worry the government is standing in the way of better results.

A quick swab, 15 minutes, and you could get a reliable coronavirus check without leaving your kitchen. F.D.A. Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn says two recently approved at-home tests are critical as the country waits on vaccines to be widely available.

“We’ve got a ways to go before we get to herd immunity,” he said, “so we’re going to have to take these sort of measures to get us to the best possible place so that we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”

A test manufactured by Ellume should be available over the counter in January for about $30 dollars a pop. The test is approved for at home use without a prescription or consult with a doctor. It’s designed to connect with your smartphone, reporting results to the patient and health officials.

Abbott’s BiNaxNOW just got the greenlight for use outside clinical settings. The U.S. government previously purchased tens of millions of the test and distributed them to states

While Hahn touts unprecedented development speed -- describing approval of the two tests within less than a year as, “truly remarkable,” Harvard Epidemiologist Dr. Michael Mina said the tests, as approved, are unnecessarily complex and expensive.

“I’m frustrated that we still don’t have this very simple device,” said Mina holding two paper strip test components, “or this one.”

Mina argues simplicity and affordability are key to near daily testing, and spotting infections before they’re spread. The F.D.A. highlighted the accuracy of Ellume and Abbott rapid tests when compared to DNA tests analyzed in labs.

Mina has also argued that test sensitivity is secondary to frequency and fast results. He said he is encouraged that the F.D.A.’s approval of an over-the-counter test may signal a willingness to remove doctors from the testing process.

In a recent interview, he argued tests doesn’t need ‘smart features’ like Bluetooth in Ellume’s test, and Abbott’s $25-test would cost less than five if it didn’t require digital house calls.

“It doesn’t make sense,” he said, “you’re essentially paying $20 just to have somebody watch you swab your nose.”

When asked about Mina’s critiques, Hahn said there is room for flexibility when it comes to sensitivity, but said pushed back on the suggestion that his agency has been overly cautious. He pointed out, regulators can only approve or block a product, they can’t change a producer’s proposal. “We accept applications,” he said, “we’re not the ones who develop the test.”

If Congress or the White House gave them that power, Mina argues the country might already have the tools it needs to escape the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Suspect dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

Tazlina Trading Post Fire
Fire burns down Tazlina River Trading Post
South Dakota reported 48 new COVID-with only two of them West River.
COVID-19 updates: Alaska’s health experts offer their views
CDC offers smartphone app for people to report side effects of COVID-19 vaccinations
CDC v-safe smartphone tool asks people to report symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Congress to pass a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. What it means for Alaska