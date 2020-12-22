CDC v-safe smartphone tool asks people to report symptoms after COVID-19 vaccination

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping track of how people are reacting to the new COVID-19 vaccines.

To further the effort, the CDC is encouraging people who have received the vaccination to register for a voluntary smartphone tool called v-safe, which allows people to report directly to the CDC how they are feeling.

Users will receive a text message prompting them to answer a series of questions about any side effects they may be experiencing. The texts will continue once a day for the first week following the vaccine and then once a week for up to five weeks. There will also be a prompt to remind people when it is time to get a second dose.

Jenny Mayo, an infection prevention coordinator with Alaska Regional Hospital, is using the tool herself after getting a COVID-19 vaccination last week.

Mayo said the information collected by v-safe is important to help people understand what to expect if they choose to get the vaccine. The more people who participate, the more accurate that data will be.

“People will be interested in knowing what percentage of us will feel the injection site soreness? What percentage of us will have a headache or feel fatigued? And we have a pretty good idea what those numbers will be from the clinical trials, but as we start giving this vaccine out to more and more people, it’s going to re-enforce [those findings] or those numbers might adjust.”

Mayo said reporting also makes her feel like she is doing something important to further scientific knowledge during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a really great way to feel like I’m part of history in this pandemic,” she said. “I participated; I got my vaccine; I shared the data.”

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine can enroll in v-safe within 42 hours of receiving their first dose. For more information on the program, as well as FAQ, visit the website here.

