Christmas week storm packs a punch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An active weather pattern has brought in a series of winter storms that will blast the state with snow and winds, then warm up southcentral and bring in rain. High wind warning will go through Tuesday 6 pm for Anchorage, with the hillside seeing winds 50-70, gusting to 100 mph, and 60 mph winds through town. Travel is not advised through Turnagain Pass and Moose Pass areas, which will see whiteout conditions at times, as winds gust to 90 mph. Santa, bring us calmer weather~!

