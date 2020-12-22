Community members rally around Big Lake family after devastating house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Friday evening, a fire destroyed the home of Lauren McIver-O’Hara and her three children. Her husband, Robert, also lives at the residence but has been hospitalized with COVID-19 since earlier in December. One week before Christmas, the family lost everything, 17 pets included — and is currently being housed by family friends in Wasilla.

According to McIver-O’Hara, who recently battled COVID-19 herself, nobody was home when the fire started. She is thankful that her family is safe, but the hardest part was losing dogs, cats and bunnies that felt more like family members than possessions.

“It took the fire department until 5 a.m. and we think the fire started shortly after 9:30 p.m.,” she said.

Chandra McCain-Finch has known McIver-O’Hara for about seven years and immediately brought the family into her home after learning about the fire. Since then, several groups have stepped in, to offer resources and relief — from meals to a new place to stay.

“We have had additional food brought over ... We have meal trains. We have all kinds of things, just from the school and football team and all those places,” McCain-Finch said. “At the same time, the rest of the community has banded together. We have had a two-bedroom mobile home donated that is in good condition, and we are working to get that moved from a spot in Houston to their home site.”

Two local businesses, Scrap Alaska Pilot Cars and Towz R Us, are donating their time and labor to the effort to get the new trailer onto the family’s property by Christmas.

If the move is completed before the holiday arrives, McIver-O’Hara remains hopeful that her husband might also be allowed to leave the hospital in time to be home with family for the holidays.

“It’s been extremely overwhelming and we are in awe of the support that we’ve gotten,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been circulating on social media, requesting donations to assist the family with their medical bills. Triple J Roadhouse has also set up an Angel Tree for the family and is asking community members to participate in-person or virtually.

