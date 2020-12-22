Advertisement

Deputies free alligator wedged in Florida storm drain

Watch for those jaws
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
The deputies lifted a concrete slab to free the scaly reptile.
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:12 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Fla. (Gray News) – “To protect and to serve”: The police motto doesn’t just apply to people in southwest Florida.

For the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, scaly critters get the same treatment.

Deputies freed an alligator that got stuck in a storm drain this week.

“Thanks to our sector 4 deputies who lifted the concrete slab to help him break free before he returned safely to the lake he typically calls ‘home,’” a post on the department’s Facebook page said.

🎈Imagine coming across this bad boy on your morning jog!! 😖 Deputies responded to south Venice this morning to help this...

Posted by Sarasota County (FL) Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 21, 2020

See you later …

