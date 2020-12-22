Advertisement

EasyPark is spreading a little holiday cheer this season

By Marlise Irby
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 9:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine doing some shopping in downtown Anchorage and coming back to feed the meter to find a parking ticket. This year EasyPark is doing things a little differently to help avoid that scenario.

“We decided that this is the month to do it, it’s not for everybody, it’s done at random,” says Melinda Gant, public relations and development manager for EasyPark. “It happens to the best of us including myself that we do get a parking ticket, but it’s sure nice when you get a surprise like that.”

This holiday season, EasyPark is giving the gift of not only curbside, free 15 min parking at many store locations across downtown, but they are also giving the gift of a warning parking ticket to some drivers.

“Well, I have been ticketed before, so I’d be happy that I didn’t have to pay any money, it’s a nice little incentive I think, a nice holiday thing,” says Kaylin Jones, who was shopping downtown on Monday.

While this is only until the end of the year, EasyPark will also have free parking on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as New Year’s Day.

To see EasyPark announcements on parking downtown and more follow their Instagram account.

