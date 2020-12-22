Fire burns down Tazlina River Trading Post

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sunday fire has burnt down the Tazlina River Trading Post in Glennallen.

GlennRich and Takona fire departments, Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to the fire near mile 111 of the Richardson Highway. Employees reported smoke and fire found in the warehouse.

The structure is considered a total loss, according to troopers. Firefighting crews were attempting to save a residence nearby on Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.