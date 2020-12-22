Advertisement

Ford unveils ‘safe distance’ ugly Christmas sweater

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 10:18 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new ugly Christmas sweater helps with social distancing.

Ford calls it the “Safe Distance Christmas Jumper.” It projects the shape of a Christmas tree around you and creates a safe zone for others nearby.

The sweater works through small projectors hidden in the reindeer’s antlers, nose and tail.

It’s a concept design, so it appears you can’t get one just yet.

It’s also unclear if the projection works in daylight.

The sweater is part of Ford’s ongoing “Share the Road” campaign to promote safe driving.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
34-year-old dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla talks during a news conference Monday, Jan. 28,...
Newsom taps California election chief Padilla for Harris’ Senate seat
McMaster, 73, learned he had tested positive late Monday following a test “due to coming into...
South Carolina governor tests positive for the coronavirus
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater...
LIVE: Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions