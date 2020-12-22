Advertisement

High winds and slick roads through Monday

Hurricane force wind gusts stick around into Monday evening
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:36 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds have been slow to build into Southcentral, but are quickly ramping up to hurricane force. As of this discussion, winds have been gusting upwards of 75 to 80 mph along Turnagain Arm and into Portage, with higher wind gusts along Turnagain Pass. This winds will peak by noon, with many locations seeing the highest temperatures by then.

With such strong winds, we’re also seeing temperatures quickly warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will allow for slick spots to develop on roadways. Blizzard conditions continue for Turnagain Pass down to Moose Pass, where power outages have already been reported. Outside of that area, warmer temperatures are leading to a changeover to a wintry mix/rain for areas that have been seeing snow.

While Anchorage and the valley are on the drier side, precipitation should build in by the late afternoon into the evening. This all hinges on if the winds die down soon enough before the bulk of the moisture moves out.

Overnight into Wednesday, temperatures take a nosedive near 30 leading to a refreeze on the roads. That accompanied with falling snow will keep difficult travel conditions in the forecast.

Stay safe on this Tuesday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
34-year-old dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

Tuesday, December 22 Morning Weather
Tuesday, December 22 Morning Weather
Winter Solstice_ JP 12-21-20
Christmas week storm packs a punch
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Monday, December 21, 2020 Morning Weather
Light snow possible into Monday afternoon