High winds and slick roads through Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winds have been slow to build into Southcentral, but are quickly ramping up to hurricane force. As of this discussion, winds have been gusting upwards of 75 to 80 mph along Turnagain Arm and into Portage, with higher wind gusts along Turnagain Pass. This winds will peak by noon, with many locations seeing the highest temperatures by then.

With such strong winds, we’re also seeing temperatures quickly warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This will allow for slick spots to develop on roadways. Blizzard conditions continue for Turnagain Pass down to Moose Pass, where power outages have already been reported. Outside of that area, warmer temperatures are leading to a changeover to a wintry mix/rain for areas that have been seeing snow.

While Anchorage and the valley are on the drier side, precipitation should build in by the late afternoon into the evening. This all hinges on if the winds die down soon enough before the bulk of the moisture moves out.

Overnight into Wednesday, temperatures take a nosedive near 30 leading to a refreeze on the roads. That accompanied with falling snow will keep difficult travel conditions in the forecast.

Stay safe on this Tuesday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.