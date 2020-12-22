Advertisement

Kotzebue man accused of assaulting minor at least 15 times arrested for sex trafficking

(WNDU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:16 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victim’s identity.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wally Roy Carter, 61, of Kotzebue was arrested last week after federal investigators received a tip that he had sexually assaulted a minor at least 15 times starting when the minor was 10 years old.

The FBI began investigating Carter in November. Carter would allegedly often provide the minor with alcohol and marijuana before the assaults and would pay the minor after each assault, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska stated.

The sexual abuse occurred on multiple occasions including at Carter’s home, vehicle and once at a cabin he had transported the minor to by boat. The attorney’s office said the child tried to escape from Carter at the cabin at least five times.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is focused on protecting the citizens of rural Alaska, especially young people,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in a prepared statement. “With the additional prosecutors provided by Attorney General Barr after his visit to Alaska in June 2019, we are charging more cases in the remote areas of the state, fulfilling his admonition that all citizens deserve public safety protection.”

The attorney’s office said Carter faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. Multiple agencies worked on the investigation with the FBI, including the Anchorage Police Department, Alaska State Troopers and Kotzebue Police Department.

“The FBI is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of Alaska’s youth, and today’s charges send a clear message that crimes against children, in both urban and rural Alaska, will never be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office Robert Britt in a prepared statement. “Our collective efforts to promote public safety in rural Alaska remain steadfast, and by using a multi-agency approach, the FBI will continue to investigate, disrupt, and hold accountable those who prey upon the children of our communities.”

Anyone with more information about Carter’s actions in this case are asked to contact the Anchorage FBI office at (907) 276-4441.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
34-year-old dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan...
Watch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services
10 deaths, 429 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
FDA
Can the country test out of the pandemic?
Tazlina Trading Post Fire
Fire burns down Tazlina River Trading Post