Kotzebue man accused of assaulting minor at least 15 times arrested for sex trafficking

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of sexual assault that might be difficult for some readers. Specific details have been omitted to protect the victim’s identity.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wally Roy Carter, 61, of Kotzebue was arrested last week after federal investigators received a tip that he had sexually assaulted a minor at least 15 times starting when the minor was 10 years old.

The FBI began investigating Carter in November. Carter would allegedly often provide the minor with alcohol and marijuana before the assaults and would pay the minor after each assault, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska stated.

The sexual abuse occurred on multiple occasions including at Carter’s home, vehicle and once at a cabin he had transported the minor to by boat. The attorney’s office said the child tried to escape from Carter at the cabin at least five times.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is focused on protecting the citizens of rural Alaska, especially young people,” said U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in a prepared statement. “With the additional prosecutors provided by Attorney General Barr after his visit to Alaska in June 2019, we are charging more cases in the remote areas of the state, fulfilling his admonition that all citizens deserve public safety protection.”

The attorney’s office said Carter faces a minimum of 15 years in prison if convicted. Multiple agencies worked on the investigation with the FBI, including the Anchorage Police Department, Alaska State Troopers and Kotzebue Police Department.

“The FBI is dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of Alaska’s youth, and today’s charges send a clear message that crimes against children, in both urban and rural Alaska, will never be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office Robert Britt in a prepared statement. “Our collective efforts to promote public safety in rural Alaska remain steadfast, and by using a multi-agency approach, the FBI will continue to investigate, disrupt, and hold accountable those who prey upon the children of our communities.”

Anyone with more information about Carter’s actions in this case are asked to contact the Anchorage FBI office at (907) 276-4441.

Resources: If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, resources are available on the Standing Together Against Rape (STAR) website or by calling the statewide crisis hotline at 1-800-478-8999.

