Advertisement

Monday marks National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In Alaska, the cold and snow have had it feeling like winter for weeks, if not months, and yet the official first day of the season is Dec. 21. Monday is also used to mark another important event: National Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day. It’s an opportunity to memorialize those in the homeless community who died this past year.

Lisa Aquino, the CEO of Catholic Social Services, reflects on this day saying, “All people deserve dignity and respect and dying and homelessness, dying in unsheltered homelessness outside, that is not something we want to wish on anyone. I mean, to think about that is really heartbreaking.”

Homelessness is an issue that’s plagued Alaska even before the coronavirus pandemic struck. In 2019, Anchorage alone saw about 7,900 incidences of homelessness, according to the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness. Jasmine Boyle, the executive director of ACEH, says that things had actually been improving in the fight to keep people off the street before COVID-19 hit its full stride, but those gains have now faded.

“What we were seeing based on our data analysis, is that especially for families and young people, we were actually on the precipice of having enough capacity to manage our demand and really get ahead of that. Then of course in March of this year, COVID hit Anchorage and things have really turned upside down as a result of the economic impacts of COVID. So while we had every reason to believe that we were going to get a handle on veteran homelessness, young adult homelessness and family homelessness, we have taken a side step in that work because what we’re seeing is a very significant rise in what I call new homelessness,” says Boyle.

That added toll of the pandemic has created a surge in new homelessness that can be both seen and felt in the state’s shelters right now.

“We’re seeing an 18% increase in folks accessing shelter monthly, that’s what we’re seeing every month and everyone here in this community is working hard as they can to try to fill that,” says Aquino.

Looking ahead, there is concern about when things will begin to turn around. According to Boyle, even when the vaccines start to reach the masses and the health care systems begin to return to a pre-pandemic state, the impact on the homeless and near-homeless community could stretch out for another 18 months, possibly even two years.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Suspect dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
South Terminal Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
UPDATE: Suspect’s name released after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Seward Highway mile 105
39-year-old killed in deadly Seward Highway crash Saturday

Latest News

Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
Deadly officer-involved shooting
Two skiers comply with new rule as they wait in line at Alyeska
Alyeska opens for new ski season
Airport Police evacuated building Wednesday after they received a threat, and found a...
Authorities arrest one person in bomb threat that closed South Terminal Wednesday Night
At Lake Otis Elementary School this week parents were able to get their children a little...
Santa Claus brings smiles, candy canes to Lake Otis Elementary School students