Nights of Lights: A classic and colorful Christmas display

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Driving around and checking out the holiday lights is a classic tradition for many families during the holidays. And if your classic adventure has you near Bragaw Street and 19th Avenue, you may want to consider stopping by 1810 Norene Street.

This classically decorated home is featured as part of the Nights of Lights series to highlight the homes that are spreading holiday cheer in their own neighborhoods.

You can check out a full map of the featured homes and many more here.

