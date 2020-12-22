Advertisement

Push for minorities to get COVID vaccine

Many are reluctant
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans are expressing less reluctance about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, based on two recent surveys.

“An ABC poll this week, more than 8 in 10 Americans say they plan to take the vaccine and Kaiser today announced 70%, so just vaccine confidence is surging,” said Health and Human Services Sec. Alex Azar.

But the numbers are lower within the black community.

Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to get infected, more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die from COVID-19 than whites.

A new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 35% of black adults say they probably or definitely would not get vaccinated.

“The black community, communities of color, we cannot sit on the sideline whereby other communities don’t and they receive the added protection of the vaccine,” said Dr. Leon McDougle, president of the National Medical Association. “That’s only going to worsen our outcomes.”

Of the Black adults who say they won’t get vaccinated, 47% cite a distrust in vaccines in general, while 50% are worried they will contract COVID from the vaccine.

“I highly recommend that when our turn comes up for the vaccine, that we receive the vaccine,” McDougle said.

Black health experts are also reaching out to coalitions, clergy and churches hoping to spread the word about vaccine safety.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis
Winter Weather Alerts cover most of western Alaska
Winter storm headed for mainland Alaska, hazardous travel and very heavy snow expected
Winds could gust up to 115 mph creating reduced visibility from blowing snow
Strong storm brings hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions to Southcentral
Deadly officer-involved shooting in East Anchorage
34-year-old dead, 4 APD officers on leave following early morning shooting in East Anchorage
The Permanent Fund provided more for state revenue than it made in earnings in FY20, but fund...
Economists discuss the possibility of $5000 PFD vs. long-term permanent fund health

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care...
Rare vaccine injury claims steered to obscure federal office
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses COVID vaccine rollout and holiday travel during the pandemic
Dr. Birx: People who get the COVID vaccine should still wear a mask
Dr. Deborah Birx offers advice to people who decide to travel for the holidays
Dr. Deborah Birx offers advice to people who decide to travel for the holidays
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses why people who get the vaccine should still wear a mask for now
Dr. Deborah Birx discusses why people who get the vaccine should still wear a mask for now
Dr. Deborah Birx on when the general public will get access to the COVID vaccine
Dr. Deborah Birx on when the general public will get access to the COVID vaccine