Watch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services

Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan...
Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, March 3, 2020. (KTUU) (KTUU)
By Alaska's News Source
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 1:59 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum will announce changes to the organization of DHSS on Tuesday.

Dunleavy administration gives COVID-19 relief, vaccination and DHSS update

Watch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his team are announcing plans to reorganize the Department of Health and Social Services and giving an update on the new federal COVID-19 relief legislation. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will also be discussing the state’s vaccination program.

Posted by Alaska's News Source on Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The governor will hold a press conference on the reorganization that will be livestreamed on Alaska’s News Source’s Facebook page here and on the Alaska’s News Source live events page here when the press conference starts at 2 p.m.

The governor is also expected to speak about federal COVID-19 relief legislation and give an update on the COVID-19 vaccination program in the state. Dunleavy will be joined by the Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen, DHSS Deputy Commissioner Heather Carpenter, DHSS Special Assistant Suzanne Cunningham and Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

