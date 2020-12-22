Watch live: Gov. Mike Dunleavy explains reorganization of the Department of Health and Social Services

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum will announce changes to the organization of DHSS on Tuesday.

The governor will hold a press conference on the reorganization that will be livestreamed on Alaska’s News Source’s Facebook page here and on the Alaska’s News Source live events page here when the press conference starts at 2 p.m.

The governor is also expected to speak about federal COVID-19 relief legislation and give an update on the COVID-19 vaccination program in the state. Dunleavy will be joined by the Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen, DHSS Deputy Commissioner Heather Carpenter, DHSS Special Assistant Suzanne Cunningham and Alaska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink.

